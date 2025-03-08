Breaking News
Have you heard? Kabir Khan on Salman Khan's 'Babbar Sher'; Radhika Apte to don the director's hat

Updated on: 08 March,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard? Kabir Khan has finally spoken about his rumoured collaboration with Salman Khan for Babbar Sher; Radhika Apte is set to make her directorial debut with an action-fantasy film Kotya

Have you heard? Kabir Khan on Salman Khan's 'Babbar Sher'; Radhika Apte to don the director's hat

Manoj Bajpayee and Madhukar Zende

Have you heard? Kabir Khan on Salman Khan's 'Babbar Sher'; Radhika Apte to don the director's hat
Playing a supercop


Manoj Bajpayee is known for his bold and unconventional choice of roles, and his next project might just be another example. We have heard that the actor is in talks to play the role of legendary Mumbai cop ACP Madhukar Zende in Netflix’s upcoming film, Inspector Zende. Directed by Marathi film writer and actor Chinmay Mandlekar, the movie is rumoured to be a gripping thriller that recounts Zende’s relentless pursuit of notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Jim Sarbh will supposedly essay the role of the infamous killer. The film is expected to go on the floors this month, in Goa. It will drop online later this year.


No final decision on Babbar Sher


Salman Khan and Kabir KhanSalman Khan and Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan has finally spoken about his rumoured collaboration with Salman Khan for Babbar Sher. The director clarified that the reports of them working together on the movie are “unfounded” and that the name “Babbar Sher” came up in a casual conversation with Salman. He stated that he meets actors regularly and that his chat with Salman was misinterpreted. The duo has previously worked together on movies like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Tubelight (2017). He also expressed enthusiasm about celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and plans to discuss a special event with the actor.

Taking on the director’s role

Radhika ApteRadhika Apte

Radhika Apte is set to make her directorial debut with an action-fantasy film Kotya, which will be made in Hindi and Marathi. The movie follows the story of a young migrant sugarcane cutter who gains superpowers after a forced medical procedure and uses them to free her family from debt. Backed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie was announced at the CineV-CHD Market line-up in Chandigarh recently. This will be her first project after hr maternity break. Radhika was last seen in Sister Midnight, which premiered at Cannes last year.

manoj bajpayee kabir khan Salman Khan radhika apte

