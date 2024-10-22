Bollywood star Kader Khan was an encyclopedia of acting and featured in over 450 films and wrote dialogues for over 250 movies

Kader Khan

Listen to this article 'Coolie' to 'Dulhe Raja', 10 must-watch films of Kader Khan x 00:00

The late Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, 1937. When he turned one, his family migrated to Mumbai. They lived in the slums and Khan was enrolled in a municipal school. He got enrolled in school and later he graduated from Ismail Yusuf College affiliated to Mumbai University. Khan was a promising student and started teaching as a civil engineer professor at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Byculla.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kader Khan was destined to reach heights! His story took a filmy turn. It all began at an annual day function in college, where the evergreen superstar Dilip Kumar was invited as the judge. Kader Khan had participated in one of the plays and heaped praises for the same. Dilip Kumar was mighty impressed by his performance, so much so that he signed Khan for his next two films - Sagina Mahato and Bairaag.

Not only an acclaimed actor, comedian, but Kader Khan was also a renowned dialogue-writer. He penned dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani. He also wrote dialogues for Coolie No. 1, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Karma and Sultanat. Till date, the actor featured in over 450 films and wrote dialogues for over 250 movies.

Kader Khan was an encyclopedia of acting and most popularly recognized for working with famous actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, etc and in films by David Dhawan. He played varied roles of supporting actors and gained equal prominence as the star of the film.

10 must-watch films featuring Kader Khan

1. Coolie (1983)

Kader Khan played the role of Zafar Khan in this action-drama directed by Manmohan Desai starring Amitabh Bachchan. He played the antagonist in the film and brought depth to his character with his strong performance in a story about the struggle of a coolie against societal oppression.

2. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Kader Khan shone with his supporting role as Dharamdas in this film led by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. He brought depth to this story of love, sacrifice, and redemption.

3. Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990)

Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor bring their comic timing to the forefront in this hilarious film. Kader plays a cunning father involved in petty crimes, with his antics perfectly complementing the chaos caused by his son, played by Shakti Kapoor.

4. Roti (1974)

Starring Rajesh Khanna, Kader Khan in his early career delivers a powerful performance as a corrupt lawyer. The film is a critique of the class divide and the desperate measures people take to survive.

5. Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

In this gripping courtroom drama, Kader Khan plays a sharp prosecutor. The film also stars Vinod Khanna as a cop seeking justice.

6. Himmatwala (1983)

The film which was a massive hit featured Kader Khan in a comic role. He played a man named Narayandas Gopaldas who was a miserly and cunning father. His character’s constant clash with Jeetendra’s heroic role became a major highlight of the film.

7. Dulhe Raja (1998)

Khan plays the memorable role of a wealthy businessman named KK Singhania. The character owns a five-star hotel and is constantly at odds with Govinda’s character who runs a dhaba right outside. The banter between the two leads to some of Bollywood's most iconic comic scenes.

8. Raja Babu (1994)

Khan played the role of Govinda's doting father in this film. His role brought both emotions and comic relief in the vibrant film.

9. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

Kader Khan's portrayal of Hiralal, a devious associate in a conspiracy, stands out in this gripping tale of betrayal and revenge. The film, starring Rekha, was a massive success and highlighted Khan's ability to play dark, villainous roles with ease.

10. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

This action-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, features Kader Khan as a no-nonsense police commissioner. His comedic timing and ability to lighten intense situations made him a crucial supporting player in this entertaining film.