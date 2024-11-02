Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol and Rakul among few celebs who wish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media on her 51st birthday

Kajol and Rakul, among few celebs, who wish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media on her 51st birthday

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1. Very few celebs took to social media handle to wish the star

Kajol and Rakul, among few celebs, who wish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media on her 51st birthday

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Listen to this article
Kajol and Rakul, among few celebs, who wish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media on her 51st birthday
x
00:00

Bollywood celebrities Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1. 


Kajol shared a beautiful photo of Rai on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever-stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Wishing you joy and love today and always (sic).” Extending her wishes, Singh wrote, “Happy birthday, Aishwarya ma’am. Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and love. May this year bring you even more success and happiness.”


Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trending on X as fans flood social media with birthday greetings. One fan shared a collage of Rai’s iconic movie scenes and wrote, “Happy B’day to the most beautiful woman in the world.” Another added, “Happy Birthday to the most talented actor, who has touched our hearts with her unforgettable performances. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday.”


Fans are still waiting for the Bachchan family to post their wishes on social media.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 alongside Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rakul Preet Singh kajol aishwarya rai bachchan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK