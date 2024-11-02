Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1. Very few celebs took to social media handle to wish the star

Bollywood celebrities Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1.

Kajol shared a beautiful photo of Rai on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever-stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Wishing you joy and love today and always (sic).” Extending her wishes, Singh wrote, “Happy birthday, Aishwarya ma’am. Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and love. May this year bring you even more success and happiness.”

Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trending on X as fans flood social media with birthday greetings. One fan shared a collage of Rai’s iconic movie scenes and wrote, “Happy B’day to the most beautiful woman in the world.” Another added, “Happy Birthday to the most talented actor, who has touched our hearts with her unforgettable performances. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday.”

Fans are still waiting for the Bachchan family to post their wishes on social media.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 alongside Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

