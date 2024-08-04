On the occasion of Kajol's birthday, here's looking at her hilarious and fun banter with her husband Ajay Devgn. From harmless sarcasm to taking hilarious digs at each other, they are simply amazing

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol is a livewire and there's no denial. While her on-screen magic has captivated people, it is her off-screen banter with her husband Ajay Devgn that cracks up their fans. Loaded with harmless sarcasm and wit, the couple knows how to impress everyone. Kajol, who celebrates her birthday tomorrow, puts the perfect ingredients to curate a delicious dish of humour.

Be it their husband and wife banter or roasting each other for their habits, Kajol is the perfect match for Ajay. As the popular saying goes, "Opposites Attract," they're the right example to prove it.

Last year, while promoting her web series 'The Trial', Kajol shared a video on Instagram. In the video, she was asked a question, "My wife never accepts that she is wrong, how do I change it?”. As soon as she read this question, Kajol asked, “Who sent this? Did my husband send this, I have to check.” She then answered, “Maybe she never is wrong, have you thought about that?”

In a fun video during the promotions of Tribhanga, Kajol was seen holding a pack of cigarettes. A nurse walked in and told Kajol that smoking is not allowed inside the premises. She replied, “Jali hai kya? (Have I lit the cigarette?)”. Interestingly, Ajay said the same dialogue in his film, Runway 34. In the scene, Ajay was washing his hands with a cigarette in his mouth. A person who was in the washroom with him turned and said, “No smoking here.” Ajay stylishly replied, “Jalaya toh nhi."

At the trailer launch of The Trial, Ajay was asked whether Kajol is similar to her reel character when it comes to taking decisions. Kajol replied, "Bilkul nahi, jawaab mein de deti hoon. Bilkul nahi! (Absolutely no. I will answer it for him, absolutely no!)" Ajay then asked the reporter, "Aapki shaadi ho gayi?" Cracking everyone up with his humour, Ajay said, "Toh is sawaal ka jawab aap bhi de sakte ho... jis ki shaadi hui he sab sakte he. Swaal ka jawaab ek hi hoga. Sabka unanimously ek hi jawaab hoga (This question can be answered by anyone who is married...who are here now. The answer will be the same for every single one, unanimously.)"

Ajay and Kajol's Koffee With Karan episode was a gem. During the episode, Ajay jokingly said, “We know how much she speaks. Imagine me speaking that much. What is going to happen?” Host Karan Johar asked if the secret to their happy relationship is that Ajay listens when Kajol speaks, to which he replied, “She speaks and I don’t listen.”

On World Listening Day 2022, Ajay shared a video of Kajol speaking nonstop. His caption read, "Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and everyday.”