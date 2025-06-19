Kajol, who is currently busy promoting Maa, was heavily trolled by netizens. She called Hyderabad’s Ramoji Studios haunted, sparking controversy and leading to backlash

Kajol slammed

Listen to this article Kajol gets an earful from the internet for calling Hyderabad's Ramoji studios haunted x 00:00

Actress Kajol, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming supernatural thriller, Maa, has stirred controversy with her recent remarks. During one of her promotional events, the actress made a comment about Hyderabad's iconic Ramoji Film City, which did not sit well with the internet, especially the people of Hyderabad.

Kajol calls Ramoji Studios haunted

During a recent interview with Galatta India, the Maa actress was asked if she had ever experienced negative energies around her. Replying to this, she shared, “I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn’t right. I’ve shot at places where I couldn’t sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place.”

Citing Ramoji Film City as a 'prime example,' she said, "There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though."

With due respect to Kajol, if Ramoji Film City were truly haunted, lakhs of people wouldn’t be visiting it every year.



It’s Hyderabad’s pride in film tourism



pic.twitter.com/yA4c3BbVHV — Naveena (@TheNaveena) June 18, 2025

Her comments went viral on social media and attracted sharp reactions from netizens. Many internet users called her statements "baseless" while accusing her of disrespecting a place that stands as a symbol of pride for the city and the Indian film industry, at large. A section of social media users also slammed the actress for calling Ramoji Studios haunted for 'publicity'. Some also claimed that Bollywood celebs often make controversial remarks ahead of a film release.

One user wrote, "With due respect to Kajol, if Ramoji Film City were truly haunted, lakhs of people wouldn’t be visiting it every year. It's Hyderabad's pride in film tourism." Anoted user noted, "Don't take them seriously - I am sure she might be promoting horror and supernatural movie. Post release, she will say she doesn't follow unscientific beliefs."

A third use went on to say, "Immaturity at its peak...never ever heard that about RFC. Had been there with family too but never witnessed such vibes there like Kajol is preaching.... unbelievable." On the other hand, some users also recalled that earlier actress Taapsee Pannu had also shared a similar experience.

About Ramoji Studios

Ramoji Film City is a film studio located in Hyderabad. It is one of the world's largest integrated film studio complexes, spanning over 2,000 acres and including film sets, theme parks, and tourist attractions.

Ramoji Film City (Hyderabad):



Built on a former battlefield, this film studio is said to be haunted by the spirits of soldiers. pic.twitter.com/XQpyYsSZ7L — 𝐺𝑎𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑙 𓃥 𝐵𝑎𝑏𝑦 (@angelan49555542) June 13, 2025

It is a popular shooting location for Indian cinema. Besides, it's also a major tourist destination, which is known for its grandeur and cinematic charm. It was founded by late businessman and film producer Ramoji Rao in 1996.