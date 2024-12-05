Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol shares a sneak peek from her crochet diaries with fans

Kajol shares a sneak peek from her crochet diaries with fans

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in Kriti Sanon starrer 'Do Patti' took to Instagram to share a reel featuring a sneak-peak of her crochet diaries

Kajol shares a sneak peek from her crochet diaries with fans

pic/instagram

Listen to this article
Kajol shares a sneak peek from her crochet diaries with fans
x
00:00

Actor Kajol often treats her fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional life on social media. Now, the actor has shared a sneek-peak of her crochet diaries.


On Wednesday, The 'Do Patti' actor dropped a video on Instagram where she can be seen making a white crochet in the car and then, a transition which showed a hand woven crochet.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


Along with the post, she wrote, "How it started and how it ended ..#crochetdiaries #healing #therapywithyourhands."

As soon as she posted the reel on Instagram, netizens chimmed in the comment section.

A user called her 'crochet queen'.

Another fan wrote, "I just love your crocheting Talent."

Netizens showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is receiving praise for her performance in 'Do Patti'.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon and is currently streaming on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol Do Patti Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK