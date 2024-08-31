Kajol was in the mood to give out some free bad advice on social media. From advice to avoid aunty taunts to marriage problems, Kajol has all the advice

Kajol loves her time on social media and often posts hilarious content from her day-to-day life On Saturday, the actress headed to Instagram to give some 'free bad advice'. The AMA session gave us an insight into the witty side of Kajol.

A glimpse at Kajol's bad advice session:

A fan asked her if they should get married or not. Responding to it, the actress wrote, "Definitely karni chahiye! Aur tuhare dost tumhe ye puchenged to unhe bh kehna karne ke liye...ashirwad".

Another user asked, "How I achieve my dream?"

The actress responded, "Go back to sleep and dream".

Another person asked, "How to have a nice weekend without spending any money?"

"Take a nice big sleeping pill and pass out for 48 hours! U will wake up right in time for Monday," she replied.

Another user asked, "How do I waste my life completely?"

"You sound like your on your way..no need for advice" she added.

Another woman asked, "How to be bad ass girl?"

Kajol responded, "Just be a woman! Bad ass automatically follows!"

"How to answer back venemous and aunty taunts?" a netizen inquired. She said, "Iske liye pls refer to my insta post".

The Singham response:

For another question by a follower, Kajol had to invoke the Singham character played by her husband Ajay Devgn on screen. "Shadi karke phas gaya hu...koi Singham reply?" a netizen questioned.

She said, "Kabhi bhi 'aata majh satakli' mat bolna".

About Kajol:

Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with 'Bekhudi' and rose to prominence with her role in 'Baazigar' (1993). She is celebrated for her performances in iconic films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995), 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001).

Looking ahead, Kajol is set to appear in the action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol will also feature in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with Kriti Sanon following 'Dilwale'.On the other hand, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Released on August 2, 2024, the film spans from 2002 to 2023 and features a stellar cast including Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Jimmy Sheirgill.