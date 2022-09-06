Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol looks gorgeous in yellow saree as she drops pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kajol looks gorgeous in yellow saree as she drops pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Updated on: 06 September,2022 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Monday, the 'Tribhanga' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kajol looks gorgeous in yellow saree as she drops pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kajol


Bollywood diva Kajol's latest photos on social media were a sheer treat to fans as she looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, giving a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. On Monday, the 'Tribhanga' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


Also Read: Have you seen these pictures from Kajol's family album?

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow saree with a matching blouse. She tied a bun and decorated with a gajra. She wore a choker necklace and green bangles to complete her look and can be seen smiling, laughing, looking surprised as she posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "Going #ganpatibappa mad! #ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaja. Come on people gimme a smile."

One of her fans commented, "You are glowing," while another user wrote, "Ahh gorgeous." Later, she was spotted with actor-filmmaker Revathy at Lalbaugcha Raja. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney plus Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you visit Mumbai`s Lalbaugcha Raja?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kajol ganesh chaturthi Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK