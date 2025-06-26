Drawing power from myth and memory, Maa shows how oral tradition and emotional conviction can fuel a mother’s strength when her child is in danger—and the supernatural is at play

Kajol. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'Myth first, horror later,' says Kajol about choosing Maa x 00:00

Do old stories and myths still carry emotional weight in modern parenting? For actress Kajol, the answer is a resounding yes--and that belief shapes the soul of her upcoming film, 'Maa'.

In an era where cinematic boundaries are continually being pushed, Kajol steps into uncharted territory with 'Maa', a mythological horror film that marks her debut in the genre.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025, in four languages.

At the heart of 'Maa' is the timeless maternal instinct, and Kajol is quick to highlight the emotional gravitas of cultural traditions and storytelling in shaping that instinct.

"I think that there is a huge tradition in our country--not so much myths, but an oral culture," she said in an interview with ANI.

"Storytelling is a huge part of our upbringing. Our grandmothers passed down beliefs, dos and don'ts that have become rituals today. And that belief system, it has real power. It's not superstition--it's emotion, it's conviction," she added.

The film, inspired by the story of Kaali Maa and the demon Rakhtabeej, takes a haunting modern turn.

Kajol plays a mother whose seemingly routine road trip with her daughter spirals into a nightmarish battle against an ancient curse.

When asked what drew her to the project, Kajol reveals, "It's one of my favourite stories actually--of Kaali Maa and Rakhtabeej. I loved the idea of bringing that myth into today's world. The horror came later, but I had already said yes because the base of the story was so powerful."

'Maa' blends horror with spirituality, fear with faith.

The crux of the film, Kajol said, lies in the universal theme of a parent's protective instinct. "The moment a child is threatened, something primal awakens in a parent. You just... become a superwoman," she said with conviction, adding, "that inner strength--it's in all of us."

The narrative, co-written by Saiwyn Quadras, Ajit Jagtap, and Aamil Keeyan Khan, brings this idea vividly to life, with the backdrop of a cursed tree and a centuries-old evil.

Kajol's character must navigate not only supernatural threats, but also the emotional terror of failing to protect one's own.

With a supporting cast that includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Surjyasikha Das, 'Maa' promises to offer more than just jump scares.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever