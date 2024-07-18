Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol shares playful throwback pics on World Emoji Day

Kajol shares playful throwback pics on World Emoji Day

Updated on: 18 July,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to her Instagram handle on World Emoji Day, Kajol shared a series of funny close-up pictures from her films and various industry events

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

On the occasion of World Emoji Day, which is celebrated on July 17, actor Kajol dropped her unique and humorous take on emojis, as she flaunted her expressive facial abilities.


Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kajol shared a series of funny close-up pictures from her films and various industry events.


Each picture mirrored a popular emoji, showing off her wide range of expressions.


In one picture, the 'DDLJ' actress can be seen making a suspicious face, while another captures her smiling in a quirky way.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Along with the pictures Kajol added a caption. "Why use emojis when u have a face that can do THIS?#makeitupasyougo #laughingatmyself #worldemojiday," it read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in the action thriller, which is titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

