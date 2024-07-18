Taking to her Instagram handle on World Emoji Day, Kajol shared a series of funny close-up pictures from her films and various industry events

On the occasion of World Emoji Day, which is celebrated on July 17, actor Kajol dropped her unique and humorous take on emojis, as she flaunted her expressive facial abilities.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kajol shared a series of funny close-up pictures from her films and various industry events.

Each picture mirrored a popular emoji, showing off her wide range of expressions.

In one picture, the 'DDLJ' actress can be seen making a suspicious face, while another captures her smiling in a quirky way.

Along with the pictures Kajol added a caption. "Why use emojis when u have a face that can do THIS?#makeitupasyougo #laughingatmyself #worldemojiday," it read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in the action thriller, which is titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

