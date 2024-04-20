Kajol shares unseen pictures of daughter Nysa while wishing her on 21st birthday

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns 21 today. On her birthday, the actress took to social media to pen a sweet wish for her daughter

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turned 21-year-old today. On her birthday, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress took to social media to wish her daughter. Along with a sweet wish, Kajol also shared three new adorable pictures of her daughter.

In the first picture shared by Kajol, Nysa can be seen playing with a puppy. In the second pic, Nysa is seen dressed in a golden lehenga while in the third the young star-kid is seen holding the same puppy and looking at it with love. Sharing the pictures, Kajol wrote, "Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days.. "

Ajay Devgn also took to social media to wish his daughter. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! 🎉

As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday 🙌

PS - My List For You Included "

Meanwhile, on Friday, a day before Nysa's birthday, Kajol took to social media to pen a post about motherhood and the joy her child brought her.

Kajol shared an old picture of her holding a younger Nysa on her lap and giving her a tight hug. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong."

The actress further wrote, "How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me " mama ". Its like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. Its so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow, now".

Kajol's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serves as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."