Ranveer Singh & Kriti Sanon exude elegance as Manish Malhotra showcases ‘immemorial skill of the bunkar committee’ - Watch

In Pic: Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh

Actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon grabbed eyeballs as they participated in a fashion show curated by designer Manish Malhotra on the theme "Banarasi Saree - A Tapestry of Indian Culture and Craftsmen". They added charm to Manish Malhotra's show, turning showstoppers for the grand event. Ranveer looked handsome as usual in a sherwani, while Kriti chose to wear a red lehenga that looked like bridal attire.

Now, Manish Malhotra has shared a clip from the event. The reel is a compilation of different frames and videos, showcasing Kriti Sanon and Ranveer exuding elegance in the banarasi outfits. While dropping the video, Manish Malhotra wrote, “At the historic Namo Ghat created by our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji along the Holy Ganga in Kashi, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of local artisans celebrating our heritage craft and textiles. Our Muses @Ranveersingh , in our deep purple Banarasi Shikargah sherwani, and @Kritisanon, draped in our regal red Banarasi silk lehenga, brought to life the immemorial skill of the bunkar committee of Varanasi. This landmark fashion show propelled the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’. Truly a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage.”

About Manish Malhotra’s show at Varanasi

The Manish Malhotra fashion show was part of the two-day event (April 13-14), organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event was hosted at the Namo Ghat.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', which will arrive in 2025.

Kriti Sanon on work front

Kriti, meanwhile is basking in the success of her film 'Crew', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.