Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra offer prayers at Kashi temple in Varanasi

Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon (Pic/PR)

Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra graced the ancient city of Varanasi with their presence. For Kriti Sanon, it was truly a heartfelt visit, with her recent triumphs, including the prestigious National Award for her performance in 'Mimi' and her latest ventures like 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'The Crew',

According to reports, Ranveer will be modelling for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. The show will highlight the sacred heritage, culture, spirituality, and crafts of Kashi, set against the peaceful backdrop of Namo Ghat. The Indian Minorities Foundation is hosting a two-day event to showcase Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms on a global stage. On Saturday, Manish Malhotra hosted diplomats from different countries, inviting them to participate in traditional rituals and explore the city's heritage.

In a conversation with ANI, Malhotra expressed his happiness stating, "20 ambassadors of beautiful nations and we are here at Kashi at the ghat which I loved and I love coming here. We are all going to put diyas and this is celebrating India, celebrating Kashi, celebrating Modiji and celebrating the fact that we are all here together in Kashi and it feels very beautiful."

Despite the stardom that has come the way of this talented trio, this visit to the holy city and Kashi temple is another example of how they continue to remain grounded and connected to their roots and values.

About Ranveer Singh's personal life

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently expecting her first child with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. They will be welcoming their baby in September this year. The announcement was made by the couple after Deepika presented an award at BAFTA earlier this year. It was speculated that the actress was hiding her baby bump with her saree.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

On the film front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.