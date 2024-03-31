Breaking News
Kriti shares why she likes Indian men: 'Too desi, want other person to at least understand Hindi'

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Kriti Sanon said that she needs a guy, who she would date to be “a little desi”

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released theatrical film ‘Crew’, has shared why she likes Indian men.


The actress said that she needs a guy, who she would date to be “a little desi”.


The actress spoke with Raj Shamani on his podcast, and said: “Abhi tak I haven’t gotten attracted to an absolute white man except for like you feel that Ryan Gosling is hot and all. You can find people hot but I haven’t fallen for someone who is not completely Indian. Never say never but, I would prefer to date a guy who is a little desi.”


She further mentioned, “That’s because I’m too desi, I need the partner to at least understand Hindi, he may choose not to speak the language at all. Mere mooh se Hindi nikalne waali hai, I can’t always talk in English. I can’t dance for too long on English songs, I’m gonna play Hindi songs and Punjabi songs.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

