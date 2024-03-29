Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kriti Sanon on following in Govindas footsteps I never think that I will
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kriti Sanon on following in Govinda's footsteps: "I never think that I will..."

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In a session at the summit, Kriti Sanon was asked if she will follow in the footsteps of Govinda, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday

Kriti Sanon on following in Govinda's footsteps:

Kriti Sanon and Govinda. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Kriti Sanon on following in Govinda's footsteps: "I never think that I will..."
x
00:00

From an actor to producer to an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon has donned many hats. At the Times Now Summit, the pretty actor of 'Mimi' fame opened up on whether she will consider a foray into politics.


In a session at the summit, the actor was asked if she will follow in the footsteps of Govinda, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday.


"I have never thought of that. I never think that I will do this or that until it comes from within and until I am not very passionate about it. If someday, it comes in my heart that I want to do something more, maybe then. One should keep shifting gears once in a while and challenge oneself to do things which one has not done before."


Actor Govinda joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Govinda met Krishna Hegde, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, at his residence.

In 2004, Govind successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Apart from the prolific star from the nineties and early 2000s, Kangana Ranaut also made her foray into politics after she was named as the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states earlier.

However, the task is cut out for Kangana on her electoral debut as she is contesting a seat that has been a traditional Congress stronghold.

On the work front, Kreeti is gearing up for 'Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of 'bad***' air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio is here to grab eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti sanon govinda bollywood news Entertainment News Korean Entertainment Updates
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK