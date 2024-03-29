Tackling the criticism she faced after announcing her decision to join politics, Kangana Ranaut hit back at trolls who claimed that the development stemmed from her choice to change careers after a string of box-office failures

Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan

Tackling the criticism she faced after announcing her decision to join politics, Kangana Ranaut hit back at trolls who claimed that the development stemmed from her choice to change careers after a string of box-office failures. Stating that she is ‘very much in demand’ in the film industry, Ranaut said, “No one in the whole world faces such situations. Shah Rukh Khan had no successful films for 10 years, then Pathaan worked. I had no successful films for eight years, then Queen worked, followed by Manikarnika. Even now, there might be a very successful hit. Nowadays, this doesn’t happen’’. She reportedly called herself and Khan the ‘last generations of stars’ and opined that OTT cannot produce stars. “We are known faces, and by the grace of God, are very much in demand.”

Baddie again

Bobby Deol is set to play the antagonist in Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film. In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Bhatt plays an agent. The movie, also starring Sharvari, will be the seventh offering in the spy universe created by Yash Raj Films, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. It is reportedly set to go on floors later this year. Deol had previously played the bad guy in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Then and now

Rasika Dugal, who gained visibility with her appearances in shows like Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, said that given a chance to be an actor in another time zone, she would opt for the 1960s. “Otherwise this [current time] is the next best option,” she said. Speaking at a film festival, she said, “When I started working after graduating in late 2006, a R 1 crore-film had become ‘the thing’. Things started turning digital, in terms of the shooting equipment. The cost of production had gone down. There were smaller films which were being made at that time. I thought that was an interesting time for an actor like me to come into the industry. If I want to be an actor in another time, it would be the ’60s. Otherwise, this is the next best option.”

Wanna feel old?

If the moment you spent as a ’90s kid admiring Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai doesn’t seem like an ‘old affair’, this news will come as a surprise—Roshan’s son, Hrehaan, is now an adult! The youngster celebrated his 18th birthday in Goa in the company of family, as per images shared on social media. Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, along with the actor’s current girlfriend, Saba Azad, were at the do. Zayed and Farah Ali Khan were also spotted.

On his biggest failure

Boman Irani opened up about his favourite failure. During a film festival, Irani said, “Every week, there is one failure. My naivety is in full bloom, even at the age of 64. And that naivety is the only thing that helps me succeed and fail.” Speaking of the incident, he said, “I was walking around with my script, doing a lot of legwork to get people interested in it, or rather, to be believers. People used to say, ‘I can’t reference this story’, and I would say, okay. They are not believing; it’s fine; I respect those people. So everybody passed. And [I knew that] when they get it, they will get it. I don’t like playing the victim. It’s the worst thing you can do to yourself—play the victim.”

On pregnancy claims

Always on the receiving end owing to her figure, Parineeti Chopra decided to address claims relating to her pregnancy. After social media users claimed that they were certain that the actor was pregnant after spotting her at a promotional do, Chopra took to Instagram to write: “Kaftan dress= pregnancy,

oversized shirt= pregnancy, comfy Indian kurta= pregnancy.” Her post evidently aimed at highlighting that regardless of what she chooses to wear, netizens will continue to claim she is in the family way. Chopra had previously said that she had gained weight for a film.

He says, she says

A day after reports of them being married hit headlines, Aditi Rao Hydari took to social media to share that she and actor Siddharth were engaged. Sharing a picture of them flaunting their engagement rings, Hydari wrote, “He said yes. Engaged.” Apart from congratulating the duo for the development, social media users complimented Hydari for “setting standards” as she alluded to the fact that she proposed to him. The news of their marriage was reportedly shared by the host of an event where Hydari’s presence was expected. It was claimed that she got married on Wednesday. “So, we will congratulate her from here,” the host said.

Ab bhi Basanti?

The shadow of Basanti still looms large and Hema Malini, who references her role as the feisty tonga puller from the 1975 classic Sholay in many of her rallies, says candidly that she may never come out of it. The cinema icon and BJP MP is currently seeking a third Lok Sabha term from Mathura. “I will never come out of the Basanti shadow. It will always be there. I was born with that. I have done 200 films and people still remember me as ‘Sholay ki Basanti’ or from Seeta Aur Geeta and Baghban. I tell everyone that I am three in one—a film artiste, a dancer, and a politician,” she said.