Kajol to begin shoot for her courtroom drama from August 11

Last year, Kajol was seen in her first web original film, 'Tribhanga' (2021). It was only a matter of time before the actor would find a story compelling enough to make her web series debut. What better than the Hindi adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which has the female protagonist driving the narrative? After having wrapped up work on 'Lust Stories 2', Kajol has begun prep for the Disney+ Hotstar adaptation of the legal drama.



A source tells mid-day that a set is being created at Juhu Gold Studio, where a chunk of the drama will be shot. “With a significant portion of the show playing out in a legal firm and courtrooms, an office set-up is being created for the first schedule. Kajol, who will give her own take to the lead character of Alicia Florrick, is expected to begin shooting from August 11,” reveals the source. The streaming service has yet to announce the creator and primary cast.

'The Good Wife' won much acclaim on its premiere in 2009. The legal and political drama revolves around the life of Alicia Florrick — essayed by Julianna Margulies — who resumes her law practice after her husband’s sex and political corruption scandal.