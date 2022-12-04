×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajols captioning skills made daughter Nysa stop handling her Insta account

Kajol's captioning 'skills' made daughter Nysa stop handling her Insta account

Updated on: 04 December,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed how her daughter Nysa Devgn gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram

Kajol's captioning 'skills' made daughter Nysa stop handling her Insta account

Kajol with her daughter Nysa. Image sourced from Kajol's Instagram account


Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed how her daughter Nysa Devgn gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram.


"When I made my debut on social media, everything was under the surveillance of my daughter Nysa. She made it a point to decide my pictures and captions. This drill went on for one or two months and after that, she gave up on me saying that she couldn't manage me anymore," the actress said.



Kajol, who is known for her work in films like 'Baazigar', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge', 'Gupt' and 'Dushman', among others, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'.


The 48-year-old said her daughter had a lot of problems with her captioning skills for which she stopped handling her social media account.

"She has a lot of problems with the captions I put, and she would complain saying that only I can understand my captions. Though I told her that if she does not want, I would not put such captions, but she said she doesn't want to do it. So unfortunately, I am only doing the captioning now," Kajol shared.

Also Read: Bollywood Top Stories! Shehnaaz Gill raises temperature in new song, Disha Patani suffers injury

Did you like Jin`s speech at MAMA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kajol Nysa Devgn salaam venky bollywood bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK