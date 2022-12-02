×
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'DDLJ' moment at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival

Updated on: 02 December,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Jeddah
SRK and Kajol were twinning in black for the special screening of their film 'DDLJ'. SRK also received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol


Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of the most loved on screen jodis in Bollywood, stole everyone's attention at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival.


On Thurday night, Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival as their blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was the opening film.



Several images and videos from the day one of the festival have surfaced online, and undoubtedly it's treat for SRK and Kajol's fans to see the duo gracing the stage with their charming presence.


In one of the clips, SRK is seen singing 'Tujhe dekha toh' song from 'DDLJ' for Kajol.

He also delivered his famous dialogue from 'Baazigar' for the film's leading lady Kajol.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said after receiving the award.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca post 'Dunki' schedule wrap

"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," SRK added.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, AR Rahman and Priyanka Chopra were also amongst the other attendees at the opening ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

