DDLJ musical to promote inclusivity

It is a collaboration of two worlds, of two cultures, as equals. We are celebrating inclusivity and equality

A still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Aditya Chopra’s Broadway-bound musical, 'Come Fall in Love', sheds light on the need for cultural unification in a growingly divisive world. Putting their money where their mouth is, the team has roped in technicians across departments from the East and West, with Indian and South Asians being represented.



Vishal and Shekhar

Composers Vishal and Sheykhar say, “We are extremely proud that one of the most-loved Indian films, 'DDLJ' [Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge], is being adapted into the musical, 'Come Fall in Love', at The Old Globe San Diego, with all our sights firmly set on Broadway. This is the first time an Indian film is being adapted for Broadway by the original filmmaker himself. This is, therefore, also the first time India, our culture, our music, our dance and our wonderful open-heartedness is being represented to the world in this form, for and by creators and artistes from India, along with celebrated veterans of Broadway Musical Theatre. We, along with all the other South Asians in the cast and crew, are thrilled to be making such an illustrious debut. It is a collaboration of two worlds, of two cultures, as equals. We are celebrating inclusivity and equality.”

Playing Simran in this reimagined adaptation is Shoba Narayan, who adds, “The fact that we have an Indian musical headed to Broadway feels incredibly personal and monumental to me as an Indian-American actor who grew up loving Bollywood films and musical theatre. It was only a matter of time before Broadway and Bollywood found each other.”

