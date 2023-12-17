Kajol's mother and veteran actor Tanuja hospitalized?

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja was admitted in a hospital on Sunday evening due to age-related issues

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja was admitted in a hospital here on Sunday evening due to age-related issues.

A source said the 80-year-old actor is admitted to the ICU of a Juhu hospital. "She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the source told PTI.

About Tanuja

Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. Tanuja Samarth is the daughter of the iconic Bollywood actor Shobna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. Nutan was her elder sister, and she was married to director Shomu Mukherjee. Tanuja is most recognized for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema. 'Memdidi' (1961), 'Deya Neya' (1963), 'Chand Aur Suraj' (1965), 'Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi' (1966), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), and others are among her notable works.

Tanuja was most recently featured in the Prime Video series 'Modern Love Mumbai.

