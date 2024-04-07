Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajols smile says it all in new Insta post KJo calls her fab
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kajol's smile 'says it all' in new Insta post; KJo calls her 'fab'

Updated on: 07 April,2024 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said 'when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!

Kajol's smile 'says it all' in new Insta post; KJo calls her 'fab'

IANS

Listen to this article
Kajol's smile 'says it all' in new Insta post; KJo calls her 'fab'
x
00:00

Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said 'when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!'


The actress, who was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2', took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a black outfit and smiling, giving a side pose to the camera.


The post is captioned: "When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all! #sorrynotsorry," followed by a wink emoji.


Kajol's bestie and filmmaker Karan Johar commented: "Looking fab".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’. She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK