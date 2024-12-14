Jhanak Shukla, known for her roles in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma tied the knot on December 12. She married her longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi

Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi

Actor Jhanak Shukla who is popularly known for her work in the movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and the TV show Karishma Ka Karishma is now a married woman. The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi on December 12. The couple had an intimate ceremony. Video from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are on Shukla's Instagram feed.

On Friday, the official photographers of Jhanak and Swapnil's wedding shared a video from the ceremony. The video gave glimpses of the fun and emotional moments of the couple at the wedding. After exchanging varmalas, Jhanak planted a kiss on Surya's cheek. Her mother, actress Supriya Shukla was seen getting emotional during her daughter's pheras. The coupe had a blend of Kashmiri and Maharashtrian rituals for the wedding ceremony.

For the ceremony, Jhanak opted for a red saree with a golden border instead of the traditional lehenga, while Swapnil complemented her look in an elegant off-white sherwani. The intimate event was attended by close family and friends.

About Jhanak Shukla

She was a popular child actress and is the daughter of senior actress Supriya Shukla. Jhanak has a Masters' degree in Archeology. She started her acting journey very young. It was in 2003, when she gained the spotlight with the show 'Karishma Ka Karishma' and her character 'Gia Kapur' in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho', alongside Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, where she plays the adopted daughter of Jenny Kapur, played by Jaya Bachchan. In 2006, she starred with Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan in the movie 'Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante' as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Jhanak also acted in the Hollywood movie 'One Night with the King'. Jhanak Shukla has starred in television shows such as 'Son Pari', 'Hatim' and 'Gumrah'.

In an interview with the Times of India, speaking about quitting acting, she said, "I didn’t quit acting intentionally; it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point, my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies, and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."