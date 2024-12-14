Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kal Ho Naa Ho actor Jhanak Shukla marries boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi see video

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor Jhanak Shukla marries boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi, see video

Updated on: 14 December,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jhanak Shukla, known for her roles in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma tied the knot on December 12. She married her longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor Jhanak Shukla marries boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi, see video

Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi

Listen to this article
'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor Jhanak Shukla marries boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi, see video
x
00:00

Actor Jhanak Shukla who is popularly known for her work in the movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and the TV show Karishma Ka Karishma is now a married woman. The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi on December 12. The couple had an intimate ceremony. Video from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are on Shukla's Instagram feed. 


On Friday, the official photographers of Jhanak and Swapnil's wedding shared a video from the ceremony. The video gave glimpses of the fun and emotional moments of the couple at the wedding. After exchanging varmalas, Jhanak planted a kiss on Surya's cheek. Her mother, actress Supriya Shukla was seen getting emotional during her daughter's pheras. The coupe had a blend of Kashmiri and Maharashtrian rituals for the wedding ceremony. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Pithava (@bhagvati_photostudio)


For the ceremony, Jhanak opted for a red saree with a golden border instead of the traditional lehenga, while Swapnil complemented her look in an elegant off-white sherwani. The intimate event was attended by close family and friends.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Pithava (@bhagvati_photostudio)

About Jhanak Shukla 

She was a popular child actress and is the daughter of senior actress Supriya Shukla. Jhanak has a Masters' degree in Archeology. She started her acting journey very young. It was in 2003, when she gained the spotlight with the show 'Karishma Ka Karishma' and her character 'Gia Kapur' in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho', alongside Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, where she plays the adopted daughter of Jenny Kapur, played by Jaya Bachchan. In 2006, she starred with Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan in the movie 'Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante' as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Jhanak also acted in the Hollywood movie 'One Night with the King'. Jhanak Shukla has starred in television shows such as 'Son Pari', 'Hatim' and 'Gumrah'.

In an interview with the Times of India, speaking about quitting acting, she said, "I didn’t quit acting intentionally; it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point, my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies, and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

celebrity wedding kal ho naa ho Jhanak Shukla Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK