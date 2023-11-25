Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 20 years: How the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer brought Bollywood influence to America

20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: It remains a film that beautifully integrates the star power of a megastar into a story of love and friendship in America

20 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: It remains a film that beautifully integrates the star power of a megastar into a story of love and friendship in America. The film brought us music that we've all loved since its inception, from traditional Indian tunes to classics.

This 2003 Bollywood romance, which starred 'sabke dilo ka Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. Two decades on, Kal Ho Naa Ho stands tall as a movie that brought Bollywood to the forefront with its unique style and music to a much larger global audience. The chaotic, heartbreaking tale of Indian Americans finding love in the bustling streets of New York City left a mark on a whole new diaspora.

In India, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' reached new heights by becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2003. However, its international impact was even more profound. The movie not only achieved success at the box office, becoming one of the highest-earning Bollywood films overseas at the time, but it also started off a bandwagon of setting Bollywood stories against the backdrop of NYC.

Twenty years later, the movie's essence still resonates as a rom-com tale that skillfully incorporated the traditional structure of classic Bollywood melodrama. Naina easily embodies the archetype of a typical early 2000s rom-com heroine—an independent, nerdy young woman navigating the complexities of urban life. Her character, marked by her glasses, broke the stereotype of Bollywood heroines, even influencing a fashion trend.

Kal Ho Naa Ho even stood out for its portrayal of well-rounded female characters, driving the whole storyline of the film. The pivotal role of Naina's mother, Jennifer, and the influence of women in Naina's community presented a rare onscreen matriarchy.

The movie's portrayal of friendships between Rohit and Aman, despite a few missteps, celebrated their platonic closeness without turning it into a divisive element. It even showcased Aman's decision not to pursue Naina, a refreshing role reversal that saw Naina taking the lead in courting him, not complying with the usual boy-pursues-girl trope that Bollywood so often relies on.

Two decades later, we can still say that the movie's impact was groundbreaking in terms of its storytelling and its depiction of New York City as an integral part of its plotline. The focus on nonresident Indian characters in Bollywood was also a rarity, and Kal Ho Naa Ho broke barriers by showcasing real ethnic residents of Queens, seamlessly integrating Indian and Indian-American characters into the American fabric.