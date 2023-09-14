Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan almost quit Kal Ho Naa Ho due to a medical procedure and suggested Salman Khan as his replacement

Pic/Kal Ho Naa Ho, Instagram

Listen to this article Throwback Thursday: Shah Rukh Khan almost quit Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho, suggested Salman Khan as his replacement x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shah Rukh Khan had almost quit Kal Ho Naa Ho for a medical procedure He had suggested Salman Khan as his replacement to Karan Johar and Nikkhil Advani However, the director and producer managed to retain him

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's friendship goes a long way. Beyond sharing a family-like relationship, the actor-director worked on numerous films together. One of their initial collaborations included Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Karan under his home banner, Dharma Productions, the film was a successful venture.

Shah Rukh played the role of Aman, a terminally ill person, who meets Naina (Preity Zinta) and teaches her the right way to enjoy life to the fullest. The superstar was the perfect choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho. However, there was a time when Shah Rukh had decided to quit the film. In the book, titled SRK 25 Years of Life, written by Samar Khan, director Nikkhil shared an anecdote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikkhil recalled the time when Shah Rukh informed him about a medical procedure that he had to undergo. He said the procedure was more complicated than what he had anticipated. Shah Rukh had thought of quitting the film. However, before making any decision, Shah Rukh contacted Karan, who had co-produced and written the film, and suggested Salman Khan as his replacement.

Karan and Nikkhil weren't ready to let go of Shah Rukh and politely declined his suggestion. They said the script was written specifically keeping him in mind. Karan and Nikkhil proposed to postpone the shoot of the film if required.

While Salman couldn't headline the film, he reportedly featured in a cameo role behind the character, Frankie Ramdayal, who met the characters Naina, Sweetu, and Aman while they were on a ferry. Most of the sequence was reportedly edited, Scoop Whoop's report claimed that he was spotted standing behind Frankie in his musical attire.

Shah Rukh and Salman, two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, have acted in several films together. They've delivered hits including Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others. Salman made a prominent special appearance in Shah Rukh's comeback film, Pathaan, in January this year. He featured as his popular character Tiger. Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo role as Pathaan in Salman's Diwali release, Tiger 3. The films are a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe.