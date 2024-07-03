Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted outside a movie theatre around 3 AM, after which the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared his review.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD: Ranveer Singh reviews wife Deepika Padukone's film, calls it a 'grand cinematic spectacle' x 00:00

Ranveer Singh watched his wife Deepika Padukone’s latest film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ days after its release. Deepika essays the role of Sumathi, a pregnant lab subject and the prophesied mother of Kalki. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD and also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted outside a movie theatre around 3 AM, after which the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared his review. Ranveer wrote, “Kalki 2898 - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! Rebel Star rocks! Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me..you just can't miss this! As for my baby @deepikapadukone You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you.”

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. On Sunday night, Big B stepped out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek and friends. Taking to his blog, Big B shared a series of pictures from the movie date with his son Abhishek and friends.

On the acting front, Ranveer will headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', which will arrive in 2025. In 1978, the character was embodied by Amitabh Bachchan. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan. The third installment also stars Kiara Advani.

As per reports, the actors have already begun their physical prep starting with agility training. Experts in martial arts from Thailand have been roped in to train them. It is also heard that the filmmaker is keen to up the ante when it comes to stunts.