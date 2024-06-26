Kalki 2898 AD tickets sold for as high as Rs 2300 at THIS location in Mumbai

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

With Kalki 2898 AD release almost upon us, this is how much one of Mumbai's fanciest malls is selling one ticket for

Kalki 2989 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, features top stars from Bollywood and South Indian cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film is set to release in theaters this Thursday.


With excitement building around this sci-fi movie, tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold for as much as ₹2,300 in cities like Mumbai.


Kalki 2898 AD tickets sold for as high as Rs 2300


Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza in BKC is offering 'Lux Superior' tickets for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD for ₹2,300 on June 27. These tickets are for the Hindi night show. The bilingual film also marks Deepika's debut in Telugu. Additionally, over the weekend, Maison INOX at Jio World Plaza is selling tickets for ₹2,000 for their Drive-IN screenings.

Latest news about Kalki 2898 AD

Magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been garnering immense buzz for all the right reasons. With just two days until its release, anticipation has reached its peak among audiences and cinephiles. This post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now treated fans to a new song from the film, ‘Theme of Kalki’, which is an ode to Lord Krishna. The soulful and divine song is sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj, with music by Santosh Narayan and lyrics by Kumaar. The song perfectly captures the theme and essence of the film, with compelling lyrics and soulful music that feels like nectar to the ears, creating a divine atmosphere.

The song was launched in the holy land of Mathura, which holds great significance as the birthplace of Lord Krishna. It was an absolute spectacle as one hundred dancers performed the melodious song on the temple stairs, creating a visual feast for the audience. The dancers were joined by actress Shobana Chandrakumar, who plays Mariam in the film.

'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

