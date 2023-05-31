Breaking News
Kangana Ranaut posts clip of dirty Mount Everest base camp: God's favourite needs a reality check

Updated on: 31 May,2023 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/AFP

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media where she posted a video of the base camp at Mount Everest dirtied with lots of trash.


Kangana also said that humans who thought themselves as God's favourites needed a reality check. She re-shared a short video of the Mount Everest base camp with lots of trash outside the tents.


She wrote: "Whoever thinks human is God's favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God's least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere. Save the world from humans please ."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Emergency'. She also has 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

