Kangana Ranaut reveals 'RRR' writer Vijayendra Prasad became emotional after watching 'Emergency'

Updated on: 19 May,2023 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

'Emergency' marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician

Kangana Ranaut reveals 'RRR' writer Vijayendra Prasad became emotional after watching 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Kangana Ranaut reveals 'RRR' writer Vijayendra Prasad became emotional after watching 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has made legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad extremely emotional.


On Thursday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and shared an update about Emergency, which has entered the post-production stage.



Sharing a picture of herself with the Baahubali writer, Kangana wrote, "After complete edit is done, the first person to watch Emergency. Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit but after watching it he said, 'I am so proud of you my child'..well my life is made."


'Emergency' marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from 'Emergency', the 'Queen' actor also has director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

