Kangana Ranaut announces 'Chandramukhi 2' release date; shares Raghava Lawrence's character poster

Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut takes forward the popular Tamil film with its sequel co-starring Raghava Lawrence

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll. As she prepares for her eagerly anticipated film 'Emergency', she has now surprised her fans by revealing that her next 'Chandramukhi 2' will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the poster featuring Raghava Lawrence while sharing the release month of the film.

In the poster, Raghava is seen in an intense avatar as he can be seen looking through a peephole in a door. Sharing the 'Chandramukhi 2' poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film is slated to release on Ganesh Chaturthi, which is observed on September 19. Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Tamil actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

In March this year, on Lawrence's birthday, Ranaut had shared a heartwarming post for her co-actor. "As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being...," Kangana wrote.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Kangana's period drama film 'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. She had recently unveiled the teaser of the film in which she is seen essaying the role of Indira Gandhi. "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November," she captioned the post while sharing the teaser.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The film will will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.