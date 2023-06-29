Aaliya, the former wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was ousted from the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' after a short period of time. During her stint on the show, Aaliya garnered attention by discussing her past relationship with Nawazuddin

Kangana Ranaut, Aaliya Siddiqui

Listen to this article Aaliya Siddiqui lashes out at Kangana Ranaut’s support for Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid divorce: “Her words hold no value” x 00:00

Aaliya, the former wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was ousted from the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' after a short period of time. During her stint on the show, Aaliya garnered attention by discussing her past relationship with Nawazuddin, which led to host Salman Khan reprimanding her for bringing up personal matters on the platform.

Back in February, Kangana Ranaut had expressed her support for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, expressing her dissatisfaction with the way he was treated outside of his own home. She highlighted Nawazuddin's dedication to his family, recounting his years of living in rented accommodations and even traveling to film shoots in rickshaws. Kangana expressed her sadness about the situation, mentioning that Nawazuddin had recently acquired his own bungalow only to face a claim on it by his ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the show, Aaliya's comments about her past marriage and the ensuing controversy captured the attention of the entire nation. Aaliya remained unaffected by Kangana's support and disregarded her involvement, stating that Kangana held no significance in her life. Aaliya said, "I don't pay attention to Kangana because her words are meaningless. She interferes in everything and constantly talks about others. In my opinion, what she says is of no value."

Reiterating her stance, Aaliya added, "I will not give Kangana any importance in my life. Besides Kangana, nobody else has said anything, as Kangana had to support her film 'Tiku weds Sheru.' As a producer, she has to protect her project. Kangana is known for speaking out against the wrong things. If anyone wants to provoke someone, it will be Kangana."

The intense clash between Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reaching from reality to the reality show, has not only captivated the media and the public but also sparked discussions about the complexities of relationships in Bollywood. Aaliya's eviction from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' may have brought her time on the show to an end, but the aftermath of their widely publicized separation and ongoing legal battle continues to resonate, shedding light on the challenges faced by celebrities and the far-reaching impact of personal struggles within the entertainment world.