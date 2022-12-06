×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana Ranaut begins filming for Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut begins filming for 'Chandramukhi 2'

Updated on: 06 December,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of the films' clapboard on her stories which she captioned, "Started filming for Chandramukhi today"

Kangana Ranaut begins filming for 'Chandramukhi 2'

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/AFP


Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, began the shooting of her next film 'Chandramukhi 2'.


Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of the films' clapboard on her stories which she captioned, "Started filming for Chandramukhi today."



Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.


In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut wraps up Assam schedule of 'Emergency'; shares BTS stills

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrapped up the Assam schedule of her next period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut called Instagram "dumb" days after hailing Twitter

Kangana's next production venture 'Tiku weds Sheru' which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Kangana Ranaut anupam kher mahima chaudhary shreyas talpade bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK