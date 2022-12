Kangana Ranaut begins filming for 'Chandramukhi 2'

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of the films' clapboard on her stories which she captioned, "Started filming for Chandramukhi today"

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, began the shooting of her next film 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of the films' clapboard on her stories which she captioned, "Started filming for Chandramukhi today."

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrapped up the Assam schedule of her next period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Kangana's next production venture 'Tiku weds Sheru' which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

