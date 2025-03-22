While Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar are a few of her favorite topics, Kangana has never taken a step back from commenting on others

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been named the queen of controversies, courtesy of her own remarks over the years. While Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar are a few of her favorite topics, she has never taken a step back from commenting on others. Although she has been quite subtle lately and even settled her defamation case with Javed Akhtar, here are a few of her most controversial statements.

Calling Ranbir Kapoor a rapist

Back in August 2020, Kangana shared a post that read, “Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dares call him a rapist. Deepika is a self-proclaimed mental illness patient, but no one calls her a psycho or a witch. This name-calling is reserved only for extraordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families.”

The Javed Akhtar vs Kangana Ranaut defamation case

Recently, the two ended their five-year-long legal battle. It all started after Kangana, in an interview, said, “Once, Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologize to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."

The comment on India’s freedom

At a news summit in 2021, Kangana said, "The freedom we got in 1947 was a 'bheekh' (alms), the citizens of India got real freedom in 2014."

Calling Filmfare corrupt

Once, the Queen actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I've banned unethical, corrupt, and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014. But since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me."

Calling out Hrithik Roshan

From calling Hrithik Roshan a silly ex to saying he refuses to move on from her, Kangana has made all sorts of statements against him. Once, she tweeted,

“Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala.”

Meanwhile, when Hrithik filed a cybercrime case against her, she took to X and wrote, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our breakup and his divorce, but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman. Just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life, he starts the same drama again. @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair ke liye?”

Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar

Kangana once appeared on Koffee with Karan accompanied by Saif Ali Khan. During the conversation, Kangana called Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism.”