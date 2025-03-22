Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Kangana Ranaut watched Rani Mukerjis Black and said I can do this whats the big deal

When Kangana Ranaut watched Rani Mukerji’s Black and said 'I can do this, what's the big deal?'

Updated on: 22 March,2025 03:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kangana Ranaut, who recently directed and acted in the film Emergency, once took a dig at Rani Mukerji’s performance in Black, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calling it no big deal

When Kangana Ranaut watched Rani Mukerji’s Black and said 'I can do this, what's the big deal?'

Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji in Black

Listen to this article
When Kangana Ranaut watched Rani Mukerji’s Black and said 'I can do this, what's the big deal?'
x
00:00

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut celebrates her birthday on March 23. The BJP MP, who recently directed and acted in the film Emergency, once took a dig at Rani Mukerji’s performance in Black calling it no big deal. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, narrates the story of Michelle (Mukerji), a deafblind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic teacher who later develops Alzheimer's disease. It draws inspiration from the life of Helen Keller, as well as the 1962 film based on her autobiography, The Miracle Worker.


Kangana Ranaut on watching SLB’s Black


On Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Kangana recalled, "People around me from theatre were suggesting I do films, which I thought would be difficult. I went with my roommate Kamlesh, who was almost my mother's age. My roommate took me to watch Black and told me if we could act like that, we could also become like them. And I said, "I can do this. What's the big deal?" She was like, "Oh my god, look at you?" I said in theatre, we do this in one go. Here, you have to do it in segments; and if you mess up, you can do it again! I went back to my hostel and tried to enact [Rani Mukerji's character] before the mirror. And I knew I could definitely do this. That day, I found the confidence.”


Kangana Ranaut’s work front 

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in the film 'Emergency' which was released on January 17, 2025. The film revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history. It also featured Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

She has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller with actor R Madhavan. The film, directed by AL Vijay, marks the two actors' reunion after almost a decade since their 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film, which was announced in 2023, is said to be a pan-India thriller.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kangana Ranaut rani mukerji sanjay leela bhansali Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK