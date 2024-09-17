Kangana Ranaut got candid about her struggles in the entertainment industry, which also meant her not being able to fit into the stereotypical side roles created for women

Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Hain kya woh?’: Kangana Ranaut reveals reason for rejecting roles opposite Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan x 00:00

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ revealed the reason behind rejecting roles opposite superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Zero' respectively. In an interview with News18, she got candid about her struggles in the entertainment industry, which also meant her not being able to fit into the stereotypical side roles created for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan? Asks Kangana Ranaut

Kangana admitted that there was a time when she wanted to work with these Bollywood superstars. She said, “My journey in this industry over the last 10 years has been a struggle. I was dismissed, and people said I wouldn’t make it because I didn’t fit into the typical mold of ‘item numbers’ or ‘comedy scenes.’ But when I didn’t get that kind of work, I found success in my own way with films like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, and ‘Manikarnika’. A woman has established her own identity in this industry. The audience has shown immense love for me. So why should I stand next to someone and do a side role? Or perform an item number for two scenes? What is that worth? Hain kya woh? Hum bhi hain na!”

“I’ve never wanted to bring anyone down by not working with them. I’ve always said that whether it’s the Khans or the Kumars, I have no personal issues with them. But I stand firm in my identity. Because of the success I’ve built, tomorrow, other women will be able to find their own place in this industry,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut reveals how ‘heroes’ exploit women

The BJP MP said, “Do you know how much these heroes exploit women? Inviting them for dinner, messaging them, or showing up unannounced at their homes. But now, a daughter has come forward to speak out. When someone wants to spend time with you romantically, that’s different, but these heroes are the biggest exploiters. If one woman stands up for herself and builds her career on her own terms, why does the world fall apart because she refused to do films with certain people?”

On the work front, 'Emergency', a project helmed by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.