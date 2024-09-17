Kangana has opened up about feeling a lack of support from the industry. She shared that she feels she didn’t receive the same support that films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Udta Punjab' did

In Pic: Kangana Ranaut (Pic/Instragram)

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut feels 'film industry is celebrating' postponement of 'Emergency': 'Padmaavat & Udta Punjab released quite smoothly' x 00:00

Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency' recently received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, but the battle was not an easy one. After fighting cases, postponing the release date, and facing questions about her credibility, Kangana has gone through a lot to get the CBFC’s approval for her directorial debut. Now, the actress has opened up about feeling a lack of support from the industry. She shared that she feels she didn’t receive the same support that films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Udta Punjab' did.

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say?

In a conversation with News18, Kangana Ranaut stated, "It's happened in the past too. There have been films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Udta Punjab', which were released quite smoothly. There were threats to chop off someone's nose, someone's neck, but the government protected them, and they were released. But when it came to my film's release, no one—especially no one from the Congress party—supported me, not even the film industry. I definitely feel like I'm on my own. When I see this kind of narrow-minded thinking, what kind of hope would I be left with?"

She added, "The film industry is celebrating that my self-financed film didn't release. I am in the loneliest corner of the world."

About Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency'

The movie has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, although the release date has yet to be announced. According to reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it hits theaters. The political drama chronicles the life of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on the Emergency she imposed in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards. Ever since Emergency's trailer dropped online on August 14, there have been growing objections and calls for a ban on its release.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars her in the lead role and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The release date will be announced soon.