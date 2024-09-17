Kangana Ranaut sold her Pali Hill bungalow due to a financial crunch after the Emergency was postponed, criticized the industry for not supporting her like they did Padmaavat & Udta Punjab

In Pic: Kangana Ranaut (Pic/Instragram)

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut admits selling Pali Hill bungalow because of financial crunch due to Emergency postponement x 00:00

Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency' recently received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, but the battle was not an easy one. After fighting cases, postponing the release date, and facing questions about her credibility, Kangana has gone through a lot to get the CBFC’s approval for her directorial debut. Now, the actress has opened up about feeling a lack of support from the industry. She shared sold her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai for about 32 crores because of the financial crunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Why did Kangana Ranaut sell her bungalow?

Reports of Kangana selling her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai came last week. Now, in conversation with News 18, Ranaut revealed, “Naturally, my film was supposed to release. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis.”



This property of Kangana's was considered controversial as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished part of it. This happened after Kangana criticized Uddhav Thackeray and was locking horns with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. BMC claimed that the demolition took place because of "illegal alterations." Kangana was offered Rs 2 crores after the demolition, which she refused to accept.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about the film industry?

In a conversation with News18, Kangana Ranaut stated, "It's happened in the past too. There have been films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Udta Punjab', which were released quite smoothly. There were threats to chop off someone's nose, someone's neck, but the government protected them, and they were released. But when it came to my film's release, no one—especially no one from the Congress party—supported me, not even the film industry. I definitely feel like I'm on my own. When I see this kind of narrow-minded thinking, what kind of hope would I be left with?"

She added, "The film industry is celebrating that my self-financed film didn't release. I am in the loneliest corner of the world."

About Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency'

The movie has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, although the release date has yet to be announced. According to reports, the makers have been asked to make more edits to the film before it hits theaters. The political drama chronicles the life of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, with an emphasis on the Emergency she imposed in 1975 and her assassination by her bodyguards.

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars her in the lead role and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The release date will be announced soon.