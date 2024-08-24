Kangana Ranaut spoke about her equation with Salman Khan. She also recalled how the superstar reacted to the trailer of her upcoming film 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut who is currently gearing up for the film 'Emergency' said in an interview that Salman Khan has been very kind to her. The actress who has often said that she has been boycotted by Bollywood had only good things to say about superstar Salman Khan. She also revealed that she was offered the films 'Bajrangi Bhajaan' for Kareena Kapoor's role and 'Sultan' for Anushka Sharma's role by Salman.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, "Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ (what is this role?). He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like ‘What more do I offer to you now?'” The actress also said that despite having rejected the films he has offered, the actor has been very kind to her.

“Salman is so kind. He keeps talking to me. He is even excited to watch Emergency. We have a common friend, he sent him and was like ‘you go see what film she has made’. He called me and said, ‘It’s a nice film’. I was like, ‘So you have the news, but you haven’t watched it yourself.’ This is the kind of bonding we share”, she added.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of the film 'Emergency', Kangana had expressed her desire to direct all three Khans- Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman. "I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to the society. I would like to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented," she had said.

In another interview with Raj Shamani, the actress had revealed why she has never worked with the Khans. “I said no to their films because their films are prototypes where the heroine has two scenes and one song," she shared.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Emergency' the film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara, and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Emergency is slated for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.