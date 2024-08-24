Kareena's yoga trainer posted a video on Instagram on Friday, that has caught everyone's attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Fitness goals! Kareena Kapoor performing difficult yoga poses will raise your brows x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a Bollywood queen but also a true fitness icon. Her love for yoga is well-known, and her latest video proves why. If you need some fitness inspiration today, look no further than Kareena's incredible yoga skills.

Kareena's yoga trainer posted a video on Instagram on Friday, that has caught everyone's attention.

In the video, Bebo is seen performing the Chakrasana pose, also known as the backbend. Dressed in her athletic gear, she smoothly gets into the pose and even flashes a smile at the camera while holding it.

The trainer captioned the post, "Back with the ultimate classic - @kareenakapoorkhan x #Chakrasana series."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Buckingham Murders'.

Earlier this month, Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram to treat fans with the teaser video.

The teaser opens with a scene of a child walking in a park while a voiceover inquires about the joining date of a new detective. Then, Kareena appears on screen and is seen interrogating a suspect about the murder. She looks intense.

Kareena Kapoor plays a grieving mother who is on a mission to solve the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

The film is written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

