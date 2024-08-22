Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted an image on her Instagram Stories that highlighted the responsibilities of being a parent. Check out her thoughts on parenting here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor reveals the ONE parenting secret you need to know

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beloved Bollywood star she is also a loving mom to her kids, Taimur and Jeh. While she often posts sweet pictures with her children on social media, on Thursday, she decided to share some parenting advice. Kareena reposted an image on her Instagram Stories that highlighted the responsibilities of being a parent.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's parenting secrets revealed

The post, originally shared by Never Empty Nest by Melissa Neeb, emphasized that parents should support and motivate their children without pushing their own dreams onto them. It stated, "Your job is not to make your children become who you want them to become. The things that set them on fire is not for you to choose. Let them feed what they love and watch them burn to the horizon. They ARE the fire. And you, mama, get to dance in the light."

On the work front:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor join forces for Hansal Mehta’s latest film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. The newly released teaser has already caught our attention, showcasing a different side of Hansal Mehta’s storytelling prowess. Known for his work in various genres, Mehta now delves into suspense and thriller with a gripping narrative that contrasts sharply with Kareena’s usual fun-loving roles.

The teaser suggests an intense and thrilling performance from Kareena, one we haven’t seen before. She is seen playing the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. It will be interesting to see the actress bring intensity to the role of a tough cop in this project.

The first glimpse sets the premise for a murder mystery after a child belonging to an Indian family goes missing from a park, supposedly dead. Kareena sets out to investigate the case but at the same time, she’s finding it difficult to take control of her emotions and work objectively. Kareena is known for her acting chops, and this film, which is also her maiden production is about to be another career-defining performance at her end.

The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.