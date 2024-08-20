Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen playing the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire

Kareena Kapoor in 'The Buckingham Murders' teaser

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor join forces for Hansal Mehta’s latest film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. The newly released teaser has already caught our attention, showcasing a different side of Hansal Mehta’s storytelling prowess. Known for his work in various genres, Mehta now delves into suspense and thriller with a gripping narrative that contrasts sharply with Kareena’s usual fun-loving roles.

The teaser suggests an intense and thrilling performance from Kareena, one we haven’t seen before. She is seen playing the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. It will be interesting to see the actress bring intensity to the role of a tough cop in this project.

The first glimpse sets the premise for a murder mystery after a child belonging to an Indian family goes missing from a park, supposedly dead. Kareena sets out to investigate the case but at the same time, she’s finding it difficult to take control of her emotions and work objectively. Kareena is known for her acting chops, and this film, which is also her maiden production is about to be another career-defining performance at her end.

The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s backing of this project underscores her talent for selecting diverse and compelling scripts. Her knack for presenting audiences with unique content is once again evident. The teaser, following the striking back poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan, has only heightened anticipation for the full trailer and the film itself.

Following ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor have teamed up once again for the film, which in itself makes it an exciting project to look for.

'The Buckingham Murders' will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.