Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has cryptically taken a dig at the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she praised her production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru', starring Nawazuddin Siddqui and Avneet Kaur.

She wrote: "We will cross one crore views mark soon, which is equivalent to 100 crore theatrical film's footfall, even though one TV has many viewers watching content in one house.... it's an estimated comparison."

However, many feel that Kangana seemingly wrote about 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2', which has contestants such as Falaq Naaz, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her directorial 'Emergency'. She also has 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda' and 'Sita: The Incarnation' in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who's in the news for a bunch of upcoming films, from 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar' to 'Saharasri' and 'Tipu', are coming together to launch a film soon.

Neither of them disclosed much about the film, saying that its title and director will be released soon.

Announcing her collaboration with Sandeep Singh, Kangana, whose next film, 'Emergency', is in post-production, said: "Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have been wanting to do a film for a long time. Now, as we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll out soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role."

Sandeep Singh said he had been "eagerly waiting to work with [Kangana] for over a decade".

He added: "The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana's acting prowess in mind. Now, I have a meaty subject that only she can do, so I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she could not say no."

