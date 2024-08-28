Emergency, in which Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has drawn Sikh community's ire for its alleged negative portrayal of Sikhs

Kangana Ranaut has acted in and directed Emergency

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has sent a legal notice to actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut and the producers of the film 'Emergency', alleging misrepresentation of the history of Sikhs in the film. The film, set to release on September 6, in which Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has drawn ire from the Sikh community for its alleged negative portrayal of Sikhs.

Spokesperson SGPC Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, "Kangana Ranaut, who is known for creating new controversies in the midst of controversies, today she arrived in the parliament and the BJP has shrugged off her statements. A notice was sent today to Kangana Ranaut and the people who released that film. The trailer that came, which was seen by the people, should be removed from all platforms and an apology should be sought for this."

He further said that a notice was sent by the secretary of the Shiromani Committee, Iman Pratap Singh. "That is why we are making this appeal to the government that this film is creating a wrong portrayal of the personalities associated with the spirit of Sikhs," he said.

He further said that many organizations raised their voice against it and even went to court. "In the coming days, we will expect the government to stop such a film which spreads hatred and destroys the community as they say. Therefore, the duty of the government should be fulfilled by the government," he added.

Protesters burnt the effigy of Kangana Ranaut in Bathinda.

Sikh leader Gurdeep Singh said that Kangana Ranaut is spreading hatred against the farmers and Sikhs of the country.

"Our demand is that a case should be registered against Kangana and she should be arrested. BJP's policy is to create difference among the people but it should be remembered that it is easy to ignite a fire but difficult to extinguish it. He will not allow the 'Emergency' film to run and will oppose it in every way," he said.

Sikh leader Sukhraj Singh said that they would not allow the film to be released.

"Sikhs will not allow this film to be released, if this happens anywhere then the government will be responsible for whatever loss occurs," he added.