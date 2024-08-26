The Akhal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have demanded an immediate ban on 'Emergency' claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs

Stills from Emergency Pic/X

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut receives death threats ahead of ‘Emergency’ release for showing the Sikh community in a negative light x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut received death threats ahead of ‘Emergency’ release for showing the Sikh community in a negative light. A video has been doing rounds on social media, where Sikh men from Maharashtra launched a verbal attack on the BJP MP demanding a ban on the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana receives death threats

A man, who partly speaks in Marathi, but is a Sikh, says in the video, "Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I'm a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and my Maharashtra, I'm saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian, and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals."

Punjabi influencer Viky Thomas Singh says in the video, "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, fir yaad rakhna jiska movie kar rahi hai uska kya scene hua tha. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Jo hume ungli karte hai, vo ungli hi chatka dete hai hum... Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai."

Kangana shared the video on X and wrote, "Please look into this @DGPMaharashtra @himachalpolice @PunjabPoliceInd."

Ban on Emergency

For those unversed, the Akhal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have demanded an immediate ban on the movie, claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressing a press conference, also sought the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut.

Expressing strong objection, Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, said it is clear from the released excerpts of the film that it has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy. This is a "despicable act" of disrespecting the community by "creating an anti-Sikh narrative about the martyrs of June 1984", he said in a statement.

The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut's film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community's martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Singh said.

About Emergency movie

'Emergency', a project helmed by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

(With inputs from Agencies)