Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, who represented ZEE, said the necessary cuts would be made and the film would be submitted to the CBFC for issuance of its certificate

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut's Emergency commits to complying with CBFC guidelines in court x 00:00

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency, told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it has agreed to the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, who represented ZEE, said the necessary cuts would be made and the film would be submitted to the CBFC for issuance of its certificate.

Senior counsel Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the CBFC, said once the film is submitted after the cuts, the same would be verified and a certificate would be issued in two weeks.

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla accepted the statements and disposed of the petition. The court said it would pass a detailed order later. “We have worked it out,” Jagtiani told the court.

The movie, initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of the certificate. Last week, the CBFC told HC that the movie could be released if certain cuts were made as decided by the board’s revising committee.

Earlier this week, the bench was informed by the censor board that the producers had agreed to the cuts. Co-producer ZEE Entertainment had moved the HC seeking direction to the CBFC to issue a certificate for the film, helmed by Ranaut, also a BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

ZEE Entertainment had, in its plea, claimed that the CBFC had already made the certificate for the movie but was not issuing it. Ranaut had accused the CBFC of stalling the movie’s certification to delay its release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever