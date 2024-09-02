Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her views on marriage. Talking about the same, she said that she is unable to get married because of the negative publicity around her

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her film 'Emergency' which she has also directed apart from starring as the lead. Ahead of the release of the film, the actress has been giving multiple interviews and sharing her thoughts on a range of topics. During her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, actor and BJP MP was asked about her views on marriage. The 38-year-old said that even though she has good views about marriage she is unable to tie the knot owing to the negative publicity surrounding her. She said that the legal cases on her haven't particularly helped with her marriage prospects. She also joked about how she got piolice summons in front of her prospective in-laws who then ran away.

Will Kangana Ranaut get married?

On Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana was asked by an audience member to share her opinion on marriage and if she will choose to marry a politician or an actor. "Kya kahu main ab iss bare mein? Dekhiye, meri shadi ko leke bohut ache khyal hai... mujhe lagta hai ki har ek ko companion ki zaroorat hoti hai (Now, what do I say about this? My views on marriage are very good, I feel everyone should have a companion)."

She further said, "Mujhe lagta hai bache hone chahiya, lekin ab logo ne itna badnam kar rakha hai, meri shaadi nahi hone dete hai; mere court cases itne aa jate hai jab bhi kisi ke saath meri baat banni shuru hoti hai, toh police ghar pe aa jati hai, utha ke le jati hai, summons aa jate hai. Ek baar toh hone wale saas-sasur bhi mere ghar pe the aur woh summon aa gaye, toh phir woh bhag gaye. Ye bhi ek side effect hai. Nahi, mazak kar rahi hoon (I feel people should have kids too, but I have been made so infamous that I am not being able to marry; I have so many court cases against me that any time I am close to making thing work with someone, police lands at my home or I get summons. Once my to-be in-laws ran away after seeing me being summoned, which is also a side-effect of all that I face. No, I am just joking)."

Kangana's Emergency delayed?

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, Emergency, where she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has hit a snag. According to reports, the film, which was originally set to release in theatres on September 6, has now been delayed.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the release of the film has been delayed. He wrote, “#BreakingNews...#Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut.” However, an official statemnet form the team is yetto come.

Kangana Ranaut says Emergency is not yet cleared by CBFC

On August 30, Kangana shared a video on her social media accounts, stating that her film has not yet received certification from the CBFC. She said, “Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai. It is not true. In fact, humari film clear ho gayi thi lekin uski certification rok li gayi hai kyuki bohot zyada dhamkiya aa rhi hain jaan se maaar dene ki censor waalo ko (There have been rumors circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of censor board).”

"Toh humpe ye pressure hai ki Mrs Gandhi ki assassination na dikhayein, Bhindrewala ko na dikhayein, Punjab riots na dikhayein. I don't know ki fir kya dikhayein ki film achanak se black out ho jaati hai (This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden.) This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country)."