The Emergency album, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, beautifully captures the essence of the 1970s with a blend of powerful anthems and soulful melodies

Kangana Ranaut at Emergency music album launch

Emergency album:

It features tracks like ‘Singhasan Khali Karo,’ a commanding anthem sung by Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar, which has already struck a chord with listeners. Other notable songs include the heart-touching ballad ‘Ae Meri Jaan’ by Hariharan, the rousing battle cry ‘Shankhnaad Kar’ featuring Nakul Abhyankar, Neeti Mohan, and Romy, the melodious ‘Beqarariyaan’ by Monali Thakur, and ‘Sarkar Ko Salaam Hai,’ a tribute to leadership sung by Sree Ram Chandra. Each song is crafted to reflect the film’s themes of power, resistance, and the human spirit, making the soundtrack a compelling companion to the story of Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut expressed, “Launching the album at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a tribute to India's Prime Ministers, is an honor. With each song, we revisit history, celebrate courage, and honor the nation's spirit. I thank the artists for making this soundtrack extraordinary.”

G.V. Prakash Kumar added, “Composing for 'Emergency' was a rewarding journey. The music embodies the spirit of an era of political upheaval and emotion, serving as a powerful narrative that captures the essence of those times.”

Kangana Ranaut says Emergency is not yet cleared by CBFC

Kangana opened up about the CBFC certification and said, “Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai. It is not true. In fact, humari film clear ho gayi thi lekin uski certification rok li gayi hai kyuki bohot zyada dhamkiya aa rhi hain jaan se maaar dene ki censor waalo ko (There have been rumors circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of censor board).

"Toh humpe ye pressure hai ki Mrs Gandhi ki assassination na dikhayein, Bhindrewala ko na dikhayein, Punjab riots na dikhayein. I don't know ki fir kya dikhayein ki film achanak se black out ho jaati hai (This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden.) This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country)."

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ stars her and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G V Prakash Kumar with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The film is slated for a theatrical release on the 6th of September 2024.