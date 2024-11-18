Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency portrays the life and times of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film was postponed following issues with censor certificate

After much anticipation, Kangana Ranaut’s political drama 'Emergency' has received censor clearance and is now scheduled for a theatrical release on 17th January 2025. The film, set during the turbulent Emergency period of the 1970s, promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most pivotal and most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy.

Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency portrays the life and times of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Kangana’s portrayal of this complex character is one of the most ambitious undertakings of her career.

Sharing the update with fans on social media, Kangana wrote, "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!

‘Emergency’ cleared with with 1-minute cut

‘Emergency’ was embroiled in a battle with CBFC over the non-issuance of the certificate for its release. It was caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong. Ranaut had accused the film body of stalling certification to delay the release. Last month, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court on Monday that Ranaut had agreed to the cuts suggested by the board in the movie.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on September 6 but couldn't keep its date as it didn't get a clearance certificate from the censor board, which is important for the public exhibition of films in India.

The film’s certificate has surfaced on social media that from its previous run-time of 147 minutes it has been reduced to 146 minutes, which indicates that the cuts implemented account for just a minute in total.

About Emergency

The film features a powerful ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Each actor plays a pivotal role in bringing the nuanced political and personal dynamics of the era to the screen.

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films and Renu Pitti, Emergency boasts a musical score by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with dialogues and screenplay crafted by the acclaimed Ritesh Shah.