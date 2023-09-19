Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta visit new Parliament building, laud Women's Reservation Bill

Actresses Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta visited the new Parliament building and lauded the new Women's Reservation Bill that was tabled

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta were invited to the new Parliament building Kangana said: Our Prime Minister ji is a source of inspiration for all the countrymen Esha Gupta said that if things go well, she may enter the realm of politics

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday lauded the BJP-led government at the Centre after the Women's Reservation Bill was tabled by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority to women empowerment. The Women's Reservation Bill, that seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in parliament and state legislative assemblies, was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

The new bill proposed is called the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.’ A special invite was extended to Kangana Ranaut along with Esha Gupta to witness the first proceedings of the house in the new Parliament building.

"BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have discussed anything, but they took the matter of women empowerment by giving priority to women. This is fantastic", elated Kangana told reporters referring to the Women's Reservation Bill.

The 'Manikarnika' actor, while lauding the Prime Minister further said, "Our Prime Minister ji is a source of inspiration for all the countrymen."

Esha Gupta was asked about her thoughts regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill. She also proceeded to mention that if things go well, she may enter the realm of politics. She said, "It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It's a very progressive thought. I had thought of joining politics since childhood. Let's see, if this bill is passed, you will see me in 2026."

Kangana visited the Parliament on a day when the Prime Minister walked to the new Parliament building along with his cabinet colleagues, soon after the culmination of a special function in the Central Hall of old Parliament on the second day of five-day Special Session.

Kangana looked ethereal in an off-white saree with a golden thin border. She completed the look with a thin pearl chain and sunglasses. She kept her curly hair loosely tied, and opted for a nude makeup look with a small bindi.

Yesterday, Kangana wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We are all witnessing beginning of a new age. Our time has come. This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide) this is the time of the young women (no more clinging to men for safety and security), this is the time of the Middle aged women (no you are not unwanted and won't be devalued anymore) this is the time of the elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience as well, your time has come) Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams #WomenReservationBill."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film 'Chandramukhi' starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. She has Sarvesh Mewara’s 'Tejas' in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. The actress also has 'Emergency'.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

