Kangana Ranaut had a strong response to recent reports about the Hema Committee's findings on the severe discrimination and sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. In a new interview with India Today, Kangana mentioned that she's been speaking out about these issues for a long time, but nobody paid attention.

She also expressed disappointment with the women in the industry for supporting item songs and not taking responsibility for their work.

When Kangana was asked about the rape culture in the Kerala film industry and if it exists in other film industries as well, she responded, “I have nothing to say about the industry, it is a hopeless place. I have put everything at stake from my career to my choices. I have two cases on me. I have started the MeToo movement which did not go anywhere by the way. I started the parallel feminist cinema but these women attacked me! These women who get to do these films for me because I actively fought for pay parity. I didn't do Khan films, Kapoor films, Kumar films. When my film Emergency does well they are in hiding. Ten years ago, you can see mine and Aamir Khan's episode of Satyamev Jayate. I am calling them out for their screenplays where girl is saying ‘No, no, no!’ but boy is saying ‘Yes, yes, yes!’ I am calling out the rape culture, item numbers.”

She added, “Maine sab ko dushman bana liya apna (I have made everyone my enemy). Where do we end up now? Same kind of sexist cinema, promoting violence on women is doing better than ever! So… about this report about Kerala, I have been talking about it for so long. Where did it go? It did not go anywhere. It is a hopeless place. I think I have wasted so much of my time trying to bring changes. It brought changes in my life maybe… I have come to a very safe and secure place as a woman. But I am sorry I am very disappointed in girls who promote and do these item numbers, who do not take onus on sexualization of young women. I am very disappointed in women who do not promote other women's work. I am very disappointed in women who tell me that why you have so many fights, they don't understand who am I fighting for? Am I fighting for myself? I have only lost on opportunities, on money, on brands, on everything! I am very disappointed in them.”